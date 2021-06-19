Binance USD Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $9.46 billion and approximately $3.15 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.00725674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00083262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 9,451,605,492 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

