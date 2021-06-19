BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives $81.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

BBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE BBL traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. 2,241,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.70. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 318,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

