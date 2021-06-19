Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

XAIR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Shares of XAIR opened at $5.13 on Friday. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market cap of $112.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.56.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 133.04% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.