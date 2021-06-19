Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 488 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,308.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

