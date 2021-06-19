Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM)

Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRSM. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blue Prism Group to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of Blue Prism Group in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

Blue Prism Group stock opened at GBX 826.50 ($10.80) on Thursday. Blue Prism Group has a 1-year low of GBX 810.50 ($10.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a market capitalization of £789.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,062.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.