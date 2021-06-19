BEPRO Network Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and $815,538.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00057816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.24 or 0.00721314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00043442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083202 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

