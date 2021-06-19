Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.35. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.