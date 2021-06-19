Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $1.43

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $34.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00004006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00026087 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000581 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002505 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002047 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

