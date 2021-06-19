Base Protocol (BASE) Market Cap Tops $1.04 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00003976 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $1.04 million and $25,843.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.88 or 0.00737534 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00083706 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,042,263 coins and its circulating supply is 730,006 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

