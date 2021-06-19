Barrett Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 169,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after buying an additional 137,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $101.14 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $103.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

