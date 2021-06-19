Barrett Asset Management LLC Purchases 643 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 218.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 505.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $675.95.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $612.66 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

