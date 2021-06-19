Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 356.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4,873,160.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after buying an additional 243,658 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTV opened at $68.95 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

