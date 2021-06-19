Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $192,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 24.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,525,000 after acquiring an additional 88,971 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 50.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 14.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

