Barrett Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $500.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.14 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

