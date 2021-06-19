Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.