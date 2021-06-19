Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $266.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $278.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $127.65 and a twelve month high of $306.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.81.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.