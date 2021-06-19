Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 11.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 305.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Banner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Banner by 152.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.15. Banner Co. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

