Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,737 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,026,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,159,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $473.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,138. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $280.99 and a one year high of $478.49. The firm has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $429.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

