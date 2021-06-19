Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,285,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $745,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $3,378,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Square by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Square stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,518,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,476,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.92 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,905,305.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock worth $336,027,502. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.10.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

