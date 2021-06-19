Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $999.15 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.40% of ConocoPhillips worth $999,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after buying an additional 916,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,048.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 849,495 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,998,000 after buying an additional 775,544 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 61,046 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 46,163 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 624,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,054,000 after buying an additional 75,001 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 119,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. 18,583,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,048,842. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.