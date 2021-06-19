Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,839,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $635,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 709.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TT traded down $6.59 on Friday, hitting $173.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,125,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,803. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $189.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

