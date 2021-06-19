Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 266,029 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 266,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $903,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 97.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

NYSE TFC traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.81. 13,044,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,513. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

