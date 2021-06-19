Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

BMO opened at $101.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.8782 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

