Bank of Montreal Can Sells 55,157 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $74,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.17. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

