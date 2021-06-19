Bank of Montreal Can Sells 43,132 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,132 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of First Republic Bank worth $68,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 76,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $20,955,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC opened at $178.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.30. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $197.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

