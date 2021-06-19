Bank of Montreal Can Has $61.15 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.06% of Regal Beloit worth $61,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 37.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 410,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 304.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 26,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $125.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

