Bank of Montreal Can Buys 173,115 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.41% of ON Semiconductor worth $75,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2,839.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 159,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,534,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $35.78 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.06.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

