Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 458.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $79,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after buying an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $100,344,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $30,294,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3,037.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 590,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,120,000 after purchasing an additional 588,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

