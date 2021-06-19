Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $88,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,676. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

