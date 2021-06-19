Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 65.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,586 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,488 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,621 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

