Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 15,915 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,915 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 1.26% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXI. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,007,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,500,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF stock opened at $117.52 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $80.99 and a 1 year high of $124.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.84.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.