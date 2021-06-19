Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 96,024 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 183.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,024 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,210 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51,212.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 657,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,883,000 after acquiring an additional 656,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,378,000 after purchasing an additional 629,862 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,286,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,025,000 after purchasing an additional 319,077 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.30. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.