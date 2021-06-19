Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 9,019 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,362,000 after purchasing an additional 443,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $128.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

