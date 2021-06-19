Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 12,731 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

