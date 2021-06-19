Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1,717.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,023 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 2,309.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,872,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,109,355 shares of company stock worth $279,784,432 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $199.19 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $227.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

