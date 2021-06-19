Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 30,067 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,067 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.02 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

