bAlpha (BALPHA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $333,600.00

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for $46.57 or 0.00132662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a total market cap of $838,329.74 and approximately $333,600.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00058991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00736805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00083506 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

