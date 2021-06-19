Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,348,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,042 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $52,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.