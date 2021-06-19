Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of MSCI worth $47,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 200,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in MSCI by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $502.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $323.50 and a one year high of $506.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $472.55.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

