Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,637 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 321,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,637 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $56,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $825,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,560,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after buying an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after buying an additional 243,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $171.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.44. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.81 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.89.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.