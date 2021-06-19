Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,264 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $39,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Shares of DE stock opened at $328.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.51. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $148.19 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

