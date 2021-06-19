Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $33.80 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $33,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 356.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4,873,160.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after buying an additional 243,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Shares of FTV opened at $68.95 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.