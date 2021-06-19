Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,926 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $28,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

