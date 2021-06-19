B. Riley Cuts TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Price Target to $31.00

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.60.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 715,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,290,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Fairbairn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.