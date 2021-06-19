Aviva PLC Purchases 655 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Marriott International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.69 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.29. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

