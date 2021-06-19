Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.12% of Extra Space Storage worth $21,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,127,000 after buying an additional 119,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,894,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,157,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after buying an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

NYSE:EXR opened at $159.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.88 and a 1 year high of $162.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.98. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

