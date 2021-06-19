Aviva PLC Has $22.55 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,357,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 72,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,426,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $261.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.