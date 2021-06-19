Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,380 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $277.98 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.