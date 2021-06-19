Aviva PLC Buys 1,157 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

