Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Avient by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,734,000 after acquiring an additional 539,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,823. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avient will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

